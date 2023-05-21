Retiring isn’t for the faint-hearted.
Having raced to and from work dodging potholes and road-ragers, ice storms and radio talk jock rants 50 weeks a year for 40 years, we hit a wall. We are exhausted, mentally and physically — especially if said job involved a jackhammer.
We feel we must retire. At 3 p.m. this Friday if possible.
If you are about $2 million short in the nest egg recommended by financial wizards, don’t be surprised. Most of us realize we’d never reach that goal even if we worked the morning of our funeral.
Today, pensions are as rare as affordable homes. Only 10% of us have pensions. And homes are 500% more expensive than they were in 1983.
Most of us, living on a 401k (the k is for “kinda small”) budget plus Social Security, must be frugal: everything short of using less toilet paper.
As boomers, we are fortunate. With Great Depression parents, many of us learned early how to pinch pennies until Abraham Lincoln squeals. Our idea of dining out on vacation was pulling to the side of the road and having a picnic on the tailgate.
Staying overnight involved a tent.
For certain, then, retirement will be an adjustment. The first week we’ll want to sleep in but will wake before the rooster crows. We’ll enjoy a leisurely breakfast and go about our chores — laundry, meals, housecleaning, personal hygiene, polishing the pink flamingo collection.
At the end of the day, we’ll wonder how we got all this done — and went to work, too.
The second week of retirement we discover Blursday. We have to ask somebody what day it is.
Still, as a typical baby boomer, we won’t sleep a solid seven hours. Instead, we’ll sleep in shifts — for example, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. — thereby wrestling insomnia into submission.
After years of blurry-eyed deprivation, we begin to catch up on sleep.
We remain busy, in retirement, but not in such a rush. In time we find the greatest gift of retirement is not a cruise to Alaska or a third home in Telluride, Colorado.
It is the gift of patience.
We can walk to the mailbox, not run. We can take a shower without missing washing a leg.
We have time to smell the roses — and the skunk cabbage.
In retirement, we even have the luxury to waste time. As Beatle rock musician John Lennon said, if you enjoy wasting time, that time is not wasted.
Retirement is a time to de-stress. We can turn off the notifications, buzzers, bells and apps that leave us overwhelmed, frazzled and on high alert.
After a career charging ahead, we can hit the brakes on the old stressmobile ... before the heart attack.
Most of us in retirement will not travel the world or stay in the finest motels.
Even though our retirement isn’t as grand as the ones pictured on TV ads for brokerage firms and pharmaceuticals, even if we can’t surround ourselves with the trendiest gadgets, it can still be grand.
Still, the luxury of patience only goes so far. If you are in your 60s or 70s and have the money, time and health to do something, modest or grand, do it.
If you have just time and health, do it. If you have only time, do whatever you can.
“Whatever you want to do, do it now,” actor Michael Landon advised. “There are only so many tomorrows.”
The "Bonanza" star knew what he was talking about. When Little Joe talks, we should listen.
