Some baby boomers want to roll back the odometer on the jalopy that is their body.
They are 70. Yet thanks to hair dye and wrinkle cream, super tight athletic clothing and plastic surgery, lotions and vitamin supplements, look 69.
Other boomers take a different approach. When they dare look in the mirror, they see every gray hair and wrinkle as earned honestly.
The bumpy “road” of life, they realize, is often a goat trail.
These boomers survived job layoffs. Recessions that shrunk their 401Ks like a wool shirt in a dryer. Death of loved ones. Inflation. Anxiety. Gum disease. Depression. Ear-hair crises.
They also survived news constantly breaking, like a lemon car. A permanently frowning TV anchor reads the headlines: Guns outnumber people. Grocery prices up 13% over a year ago. Forbes’ billionaire list includes 13 in Washington state while 160,000 people are homeless.
The devil-may-care boomers survived cruel weather. The rise and fall of shopping malls. Telephone booths going the way of the do-do bird. Reality TV stars being elected governor, president even.
Campaign promises broken. Idealism replaced by realism.
Somehow, these boomers reached the finish line — retirement — perhaps missing a hubcap and with rust around the engine but still motoring.
They are proud of gray hairs earned honestly.
From youthful days drinking water out of a hose, riding in the bed of pickup trucks and gnawing on candy cigarettes as Dad and Mom puffed the real things leaving a trail of toxic smoke.
From frying potatoes in bacon grease saved in a can beside the stove.
From waiting for a party telephone line to come free and riding on running boards with no more than fingertips saving them from gruesome injuries or death.
From waiting to be blown up in the Cuban missile crisis.
From participating in the anti-war movement, or dodging bullets and grenades in Vietnam.
From playing Lawn Darts with the neighborhood kids, some of whom were less than athletic.
Wrinkles, too, were earned honestly. Wrinkles came from riding in the front seat of a Volkswagen bus three feet behind other traffic, all racing pell-mell 70 mph down the interstate.
Wrinkles came from digging backyard bomb shelters and surviving threats of nuclear war.
From the Kennedy and civil rights leaders’ assassinations and nuclear-attack drills at school.
From picking up photos at the developer only to find every picture out of focus.
From using a pencil to wind audiocassette tape.
From riding backward in station wagons, with no seat belts, waiting to become human missiles in any sudden stop.
From smoking sections in restaurants where dessert was followed by flame-throwing exhibitions by foul-smelling adults.
From getting a hack for offenses at school — and spankings when they got home.
Each gray hair and wrinkle represents a life lesson, many learned after jouncing over speed bumps life scatters in our path.
It’s OK to want to look younger. Sometimes, though, we need to make peace with reality.
So what if our skin has turned to plastic wrap. At least we don’t have (many) zits.
So what if at our 50-year high school class reunion, “friends” pretend not to recognize us — and ask us if perhaps, just maybe, we were one of the teachers.
