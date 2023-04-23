Maybe as a typical baby boomer you had your nose to the work grindstone for 40 years, looked up and said, “Hey, I’m a Grandpa. I have heirs.”
I have no heirs — and these days, now in my mid-60s, fewer hairs.
Good thing, too. Because I have little to leave the next generation — beyond much good advice, and some that is fair to middling.
Like many of us, though, I do have a junk drawer containing treasures. When the great-nephew, whom I call Sylvester, visits, I plan to wedge it open — some weird item always flips sideways and makes that difficult — and say, “Someday, this will all be yours.”
The great-nephew will say, “Ewww, what’s that smell?”
That smell could be from 30-year-old condiment packets — ketchup, soy sauce, hot mustard — or from yellowing plastic utensils and napkins from when restaurant meals cost $5, not $15.
The smell could be from old batteries rusted dead, markers that are no longer magic, or an old telephone book I couldn’t bear to throw away.
“What’s that for?” Sylvester will say, diddling with his smartphone.
“Looking up numbers that may or may not be in your smartphone.”
The smell could be dried out mints from long closed restaurants, or the half roll of Lifesavers that cling to the package as if to prevent drowning in the sea of debris.
A few things in there only a boomer could identify: S&H Green Stamps, a calculator, a compass, an old calendar from 1978 with a notice to “Change oil!!!” in a car long since added to the scrap heap.
Broken eyeglasses that will never again aid vision.
Dead lighters that spark memories of “unforgettable” concerts that I have since forgotten.
The drawer is full of good intensions gone bad. Sachets of flower food. Packs of vegetable seeds. Birthday candles. An old address book with notes of who gets birthday cards, when they cost $1, not $8.
The drawer is a reminder of well-built products from the 1980s. Manuals from washers, driers and refrigerators that never needed repair.
The drawer contains many “just in cases” and “save for rainy days.” Buttons, needles and thread, bolts, bent nails, flashlights without batteries, loose screws, old shoelaces and a lonely mitten.
The great-nephew will wonder, “Why keep all those rotting rubber bands?”
“Same reason I kept the plastic shopping bags and coins from Canada,” I will reply.
Some things make me wonder, too. The broken screwdriver and pliers, the random chargers, the expired coupons. The pipe cleaners.
“I didn’t know you smoked,” Sylvester will say.
“Don’t start,” I will respond, sharing some of my better advice.
What was I thinking saving the ball of dirty string, dull knives, paper pads from motel visits, old shoelaces and nine keys that will open nothing?
What did I plan to do with the 47 dried out pens, nine unsharpened pencils and the unused chopsticks in their original packet?
The great-nephew will be especially impressed with the partial pack of Blackjack gum from 1975 and the ticket stub to a concert I don’t remember attending.
“See here,” I will say, shaking the stub. “Cost $10, not $200 like now.”
Other “keepsakes” include partial rolls of duct tape, a broken can opener, a tangled mess of twist ties and a missing sock.
“Yes, son,” I will tell him. “All this will someday be yours.”
“Not if I can help it,” Sylvester will say, shaking his head and returning to his video game.
I will try to shut the drawer. The thing that always flips sideways will make that exceedingly difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.