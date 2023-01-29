“I miss the good old days,” said Shar-Pei.
“Yeah, when TV screens were the size of Flintstone lunchboxes,” said 80.
“When the Tilt-a-Whirl on the school playground was built on asphalt,” said 70.
“When cars had flats every block,” said 65.
The members of the Old Coots Breakfast Club met most mornings at 5 at the Party Line Cafe. The club’s mottoes were “Up before sunrise” and “Long naps.”
The leader of the gang was somewhere near 90 and more wrinkly than a Shar-Pei dog. “The old ways worked fine,” he said.
“Sure did,” said 80, taking a swig of coffee. “Back then, we wore our pants all the way pulled up.”
“Yeah, I’ll never get in a car that drives itself,” 70 said.
“Headlights on the new cars are too bright,” said 65, the youngest of the bunch and on the cusp of retirement.
“The touchscreens are dangerous,” 70 said. “Bring back the knobs.”
“I prefer manual transmission over automatic,” said Shar-Pei, who had driven the same pickup for the past 30 years.
“The stick shift,” 70 said, “is the millennial anti-theft device.”
“And TV now is crazy,” 80 said. “The background music on shows is too loud. I have to try to read lips. Yet when commercials come on, I can hear them from the next county.”
“Why do so many people on TV shows whisper?” Shar-Pei asked.
65 took a bite from a giant cinnamon roll.
“You’re going to ruin your figure,” 80 teased. “Where’s today’s newspaper?”
“No print copy today,” 65 said. “You have to read it on a screen.”
“I like to read on paper,” 80 said. “Same with books. I’m old school.”
“Times are changing,” Shar-Pei said, “and I’m the same old bag of cheer and joy bubbles.”
“Yeah, in the old days you could get a refrigerator that lasted as long as Shar-Pei’s pickup,” 70 said. “Now you get a computer and it’s obsolete in three days.”
80 chomped on a piece of toast smeared with blackberry jam from five little plastic containers.
“Have some toast with your jam,” 65 said.
“Better to get calories here than have to go to a grocery store,” 80 said. “Have you seen the prices lately? They’re through the roof.”
“They need to get rid of self-checkout,” 70 said. “I don’t work for the store.”
“Yeah, and whatever happened to senior discounts?” 80 said. “You seen the price of concert tickets lately. I could buy Shar-Pei’s pickup for less.”
“Not for sale,” Shar-Pei said.
65 finished off his cinnamon roll and bolted for the door.
“Gotta run,” he said, “or I’ll be late for work.”
“Now there’s a four-letter word if I ever heard one,” 80 said. “My great-nephew’s 25, been in the workforce for three years since getting out of college. The other day he said he’s ready to retire.”
“Ha,” 70 said. “He’s going to really enjoy 25 to 65.”
