“It has been a long time but we are thrilled to be bringing women’s a cappella back to the Walla Walla Valley, said Jenny Miles.
The bass singer with Sweet Adelines quartet Blueprint said her group will once again — after an unexpected break caused by COVID-19 — be delivering singing Valentines in the community on Feb. 14.
Miles will be joined by Adrienne Hernandez, tenor; Ilona Pease-Verwer, lead; and Chessa Hickox, baritone.
The singers will deliver a song, a red carnation and a hand-crafted card with a personal message from the giver to offices, restaurants, other businesses and homes, Miles said.
Orders and $30 payments are due no later than Saturday, Feb. 11, and will be confirmed by text or email.
Performances will not be given in facilities that require masking.
A range of times are available from 9:30-11 a.m.; 11:30-1 p.m.; 2-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
To place an order, include the recipient’s location, preferred time, a personal message, indicate whether the recipient is a spouse, sweetheart, friend, coworker or parent and giver’s name, contact email and phone details and email Miles at milesjp@whitman.edu, text 509-200-1862 or mail details with payment to Miles, Blueprint Valentines, 618 Hobson St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
