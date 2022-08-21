Fans of Romeo, a 10½-year-old dog that came to Blue Mountain Humane Society in February, will be happy to hear he is now with his adoptive family.
Romeo was one of the dogs adopted during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program.
The dog waited five months in a foster home before his adopter came forward.
“Community members saw Romeo at BMHS’s Dog Jog in May and have been rooting for him to find his forever home ever since,” according to a release.
BMHS reports 142 adoptions occurred during its participation in the foundation’s record-setting summer national Empty the Shelters event.
From July 11-31 of this year, 28,121 homeless pets were affected through adoption and transport at 282 shelters in 42 states.
Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, influencing the lives of more than 137,000 pets through adoption since 2016.
BMHS participated July 12-31 and offered $15 for pet adoptions including dogs, cats and kittens. In the final days, cats were adoptable for any donation amount.
The reduced adoption prices resulted in 33 dogs and 109 cats going to forever homes.
Empty the Shelters was extended from one to three weeks to help take even more pets from kennels to couches.
Approximately 11,774 cats and 9,808 dogs were adopted from participating shelters. An additional 6,539 pets were also saved by Empty the Shelters when transported because of newly open space. The total number of pets affected was 28,121.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation is thrilled to have set a new impact record for our Empty the Shelters event during a time when our shelter partners and their pets are struggling with longer stays and slower adoptions,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.
Visit bluemountainhumane.org for more information on adopting or donating.
