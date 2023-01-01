Blue Mountain Community Foundation awarded $287,503.50 in grants to area nonprofits based in and/or serving the communities of Umatilla, Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties, said Greer G. Buchanan, BMCF grants manager.
The BMCF awards, made under the leadership of its board of trustees and grant committee chair Barbara Roloff, are part of BMCF’s annual competitive grant cycle available to eligible organizations throughout the four-county region.
This round of grant making focused on providing general operating support to nonprofits rather than programmatic support, Buchanan said in a release.
Prioritizing unrestricted general operating funding is one way the board and staff of BMCF embrace trust-based philanthropy, a philosophy that puts the emphasis of grant funding on supporting the mission of the successful applicants rather than a transactional award based on administering a program.
“Unrestricted funding? This is going to be epic!” says Program Director Rodney Outlaw of Walla Walla Music Organization’s recent award.
“This excitement underscores the scarcity of and immense need for unrestricted general operating funding opportunities from local, regional and national grant makers,” Buchanan said. “BMCF has embraced general operating support through active engagement with numerous community organizations to determine the best way to support the work they do: through operational support for trusted organizations to address their most urgent needs.”
Of the 57 eligible applications received by the Oct. 1. deadline, 34 proposals were awarded unrestricted general operating funding ranging from $1,100 to $20,000.
Grant recipients are:
Arts Council of Pendleton, Athena Main Street Association, Athena’s Gem, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild, Blue Mountain Health Cooperative, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, Blue Mountain Action Council, Carnegie Picture Lab, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, Children’s Home Society of Washington Walla Walla, City of Pomeroy, Community Council, Confluence
Fort Walla Walla Museum, Legal Counsel for Youth & Children, Longmire Ranch, Made to Thrive, Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance, Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton Inc., Pendleton Children’s Center, Project Timothy, Christian Aid Center, Skyline Adventures, Sustainable Living Center/Walla Walla Valley Farm to School, The Cardinals’ Nest, The Health Center, The STAR Project
Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity, Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council, Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, Walla Walla Community Hospice, Walla Walla County 4-H Council, Walla Walla Public Schools Business Office, Walla Walla Symphony and Walla Walla Valley Bands.
Since its establishment in 1984, BMCF has managed more than $60 million in assets across 400 charitable funds benefitting the people of four counties. The foundation distributed more than $8 million in grants and scholarships in 2021. Find out more information at bluemountainfoundation.org or BMCF, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
