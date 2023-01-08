Blue Mountain Audubon Society will kick off the new year with a couple of events.
The group’s January membership meeting, open to the community, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Room 129, Olin Hall, on the Whitman College campus, sandwiched between Isaacs Avenue and Ankeny Field. A campus map is viewable at whitman.edu/campus-map.
Wearing masks for group events on the Whitman College campus is now optional.
Member Kathryn Howard said the focus is “Books, Books and More Books!”
“Books about birds, conservation, the natural world and all related topics, including three book reports and the opportunity for attendees to share briefly about something they have read — what has been inspirational, motivating, thought-provoking or something you think your friends should read.”
The names of books discussed will be recorded for a list that will be distributed after the meeting and included in the group’s February issue of The Magpiper.
Those unable to attend the January meeting but who want to share a book with the group, may recommend the book title, author’s name and briefly why it is a good read by emailing mitchenl@whitman.edu no later than Jan. 19.
Audubon members Sue and Jim Parrish will lead a stroll up South Fork Russell Creek Road on Jan. 21. Participants may meet in the Harper Joy parking lot off Park Street on the Whitman campus at 8 a.m. to drive five miles and then take an easy 2-mile stroll up the country road. The walk is through riparian habitat with views of the Walla Walla Valley, wheat fields and the diverse habitat. Expect to be home by lunch.
MerryLynn Denny report in The Magpiper that the 50th annual 2022 Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 17 cooperated. The sun broke through a few times in the 20-degree, cloudy but calm weather.
The 38 counters in 12 sections and 10 feeder watchers spent the day searching for birds in all kinds of habitat, from city to foothills, Bennington Lake to north croplands.
Most enjoyed the follow-up potluck at the seasonally festive Fort Walla Walla Museum.
“Folks found 81 species of birds, four of those were count week birds meaning they were not seen on count day but within three days before or after.
Two new species were found for the count this year — a small brant or brent goose was seen on Mill Creek count day and California scrub-jays visited a feeder in College Place.
Other highlights include a record 72 western bluebirds seen in several areas — 17 is the previous high; 24 Anna’s hummingbirds — 7 spotted last year; three purple finches — only the third record; Harris’ sparrow, just 11 times in 50 years; six long-eared owls, a tie for high count; snow goose — seven records; greater white-fronted goose — five records; gadwall — 20 high count; and lesser goldfinch — 302 high count.
The worst misses were Brewer’s blackbird, seen 41 times, but the first miss in 10 years; the western meadowlark, seen 42 times; and Killdeer, which “must have known this bitter cold was coming.”
Audubon.org reports that bird counts are important because they inform “strategies to protect birds and their habitat and help identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.”
For more details about the local Audubon chapter, email BlueMtnAudubon@gmail.com or see blumtn.org/magpiper/.
