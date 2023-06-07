Birthright of Walla Walla will host a Grab-N-Go Giveaway Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at their office located at 609 W Birch St. in Walla Walla.
There will be free baby clothes up to size 18 months, size one diapers and maternity and nursing clothes.
All services at Birthright of Walla Walla are free and made possible by donations and volunteers.
The Birthright office is open noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and can be reached by phone at 509-529-8678 or by email at wallawallabirthright@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.