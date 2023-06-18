Why with each passing year do the mountains seem bigger, the print smaller?
"We need a bigger TV," I whine to wife Wonder a dozen times a day. “I can’t read the scroll.”
“Sit closer. It’ll look bigger,” she says.
Wonder does not subscribe to the bigger-is-better school of thought. She thinks we should save money for trivial stuff like food, rent and medicine.
I squint through trifocals. The scroll looks as big as germs on a diet.
Wonder says TV is for watching, not reading. As an obsessive-compulsive reader, though, I can’t help myself. I read everything. Billboards as I drive. Signs in store windows and on people’s lawns. Bumper stickers: Bann Boocs, Collage is Overrated, that sort of thing.
Anything readable, I read.
Watching the picture above with one eye and the scroll below with the other, I am a sight to behold during the TV evening news. Above, a reporter will be describing the latest mass shooting in Texas. Below, crawling snippets reveal that the Chinese $14,000 compact electric SUV is not available here and a Rhode Island chicken has won a beauty contest.
My TVs have not always been so big. I graduated from a 9-inch black-and-white TV in college — where newsman Dan Rather’s face was the size of a pea — to the 46-inch color set I watch today.
Like all American males, I want still bigger.
“The Joneses next door have a 72-inch TV,” I tell Wonder. “Imagine watching a movie. You could see every pore in Tom Hanks’ face.”
Wonder does not want to see pores. “Maybe you need new glasses,” Wonder says.
My eyes are not made for tiny print. At a restaurant, waiters are entertained when I, nearsighted, take off my glasses to read the menu while Wonder, farsighted, dons her “cheaters” for the same task.
The older I get the smaller the print seems to be. Maybe you’ve noticed this, too.
As I kid, I had superhero vision. I loved reading the sports agate page, especially the Top 10 home run hitters, especially if my hero, Minnesota Twins’ slugger Harmon Killebrew, was up top. The 6-point type was as clear as a summer day.
Now that same type looks like a fog storm.
When type gets really hard to read is in TV disclaimers on pharmaceutical and lottery ads.
As handsome actors promote miracle cures, tiny type written by lawyers pops up on the bottom of the screen listing possible side effects, which often make the plagues of Egypt look like a walk in the park.
Lottery ads are equally disturbing. The image up top suggests you are a winner and will be going to the World Series. Down below, in small print, you learn you have about as much chance as being struck by lightning out of a clear blue sky.
When I see a disclaimer on TV, I freeze the frame. Stepping to within a foot of the TV, I take off my glasses and read the details.
The 46-inch TV is OK for this.
If I had scroll type on my old 9-inch TV, and freeze frame, it wouldn’t have mattered. The words would have been harder to see than a tick on the back of an elk running 20 mph broadside.
If I had to try to read scroll on a cellphone TV, it would be harder to see than a tick on the forehead of a charging buffalo.
