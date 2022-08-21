Weather Alert

...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE AREA SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON... .A disturbance crossing the area Sunday night is expected to result in isolated thunderstorms overnight becoming scattered during the day on Monday. Abundant lightning is a possibility...especially over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa County. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA691, WA692, AND WA693... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning, which is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District, 691 Lower Columbia Basin, 692 Blue Mountains of Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande Ronde Valley. * IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may create new fire starts. * THUNDERSTORMS...Storms will be possible from the Ochoco-John day Highland northward into the Columbia Basin and eastward into the Blue Mountains and Wallowa County. Individual cells may have wetting rains but most are expected to have less than that. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic winds to 40 mph will be possible with these storms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&