Baker Boyer Bank named the first winners of its $1,000 Finance Academy program scholarships.
Recipients are Aiden Carver and Talia Billingsley, 2022 Walla Walla High School graduates, and Dilraj Kaur, a 2022 graduate of McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater. The proceeds will support their continuing educational endeavors.
By the end of May, more than 400 students in 15 schools enrolled in the Finance Academy and completed more than 800 hours of learning and 1,375 modules.
By completing the digital financial education program provided by the bank through high schools across the region, the students had a chance at the scholarships.
The Finance Academy program’s lessons prepare students to make wise financial decisions focused on problem-solving and self-reflection and offer digital games that provide real-life scenarios to practice critical concepts around budgeting, retirement planning, credit cards, student loans and more.
“This program is important because not only does it teach basic financial skills, but also includes a wide range of other topics, such as insurance, taxes, mortgages and much more,” said program head Chris Christianson.
“These subjects are often not taught in schools and are inevitable in adulthood and therefore leave students to try to figure it out on their own when they come to it.”
“Baker Boyer is passionate about financial education because it entails critical concepts that can be used in many aspects of life,” Christianson said. “Introducing the youth to these financial competencies early on will aid them in becoming well-versed adults.”
