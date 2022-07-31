Athena Caledonian Games annual parade July 9 resulted in a number of top-three finishers in a variety of categories.
The initial event kicks off the annual Caledonian celebration of Athena Scottish heritage in the Athena City Park.
“It was a wonderful parade,” event chair Colleen Bagdon said.
“The weather was beautiful and that made it a wonderful day to be in city park with some piping, dancing, food, friends and games,” said Sue Friese of Athena, spokeswoman for and president of the Athena Caledonian Games Association.
“Everyone enjoyed the music of Endalos, the Celtic Band from the Oregon Coast,” Friese said. She added that members were hit by COVID-19 the week before the games, and two of the four members performed their programs.
“The Caledonian Games leadership and volunteers inspired us like our Scottish ancestors did. Those pioneers created the first Caledonian Society Picnic and Games in 1899 to honor the home country that they revered, its music, dance and sport.
“We can be proud of our 123-year tradition in Athena as we continue to celebrate the Scottish,” said Nick Seltmann of Pendleton, association vice president.
Parade winners include:
Band, Bagpipes: Weston-McEwen Pipes and Drums, first place.
Business: Humbert Refuse, Milton-Freewater, first place; Sugar Shack, Athena, second place; Bank of Eastern Oregon, Athena, third place.
Cars & Wheels: Bill Muilenburg, Athena, first place; Subaru Brat, Loren Stroud, Athena, second place.
Clan: Clan Turnbull, Pendleton, first place.
Equestrian Group: Pendleton Round-Up Pennant Bearers, first place.
Nonprofit/Service Organization: Pooper Scoopers, Athena-Weston, 4-H, first place; East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, Weston, third place.
Novelty: Main Street Cowboy Calliope, Pendleton, first place.
Royal Court, Equestrian: Pioneer Posse, Milton-Freewater, first place; Pendleton Round-Up Queen and Court, second place.
Royal Court non-equestrian: Umatilla County Fair, first place; Happy Canyon Princesses, second place.
Uniquely Athena: Pioneer Picnic Queen and Grand Marshall, first place; Athena Library Bike, second place.
Alan Wernsing, chairman of the Scottish Athletic Competition, is currently in harvest so the results of that competition are expected after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.