“Asking IS Caring,” is a community conversation led by parents for all parents and other caregivers about mental health and suicide prevention. The event will be held Tuesday, May 10, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pioneer Middle School. Admission is free.
Asking IS Caring offers a new way of being present with your child, opportunities for participants to problem solve and questions they can ask of their child, friends, and of themselves. Asking IS Caring provides practical steps to build protection from suicide in your home.
Pioneer Middle School is located at 350 Bridge St., Walla Walla. RSVP to Peggy Needham at bit.ly/askingiscaring as space is limited.
