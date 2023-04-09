I stirred the fire in the burn barrel behind the small-town South Dakota newspaper of which I was editor, thinking, “I went to college four years for this?”
My eyes followed the smoke as it rose high into the sky. It was April 26, 1986.
That morning, the Chernobyl nuclear plant in what is now Ukraine had experienced the worst meltdown in world history. Stories warned the fallout could get in the jet stream and circle the globe.
Would our sunflowers wilt and die? Would our northern pike grow three eyeballs?
Having recently written a story on trout raised in warm waters from a coal-fired power plant, and then having followed smoke from the plant many miles on the 100-mile drive home, the environment was on my mind.
The coal plant was a minor inconvenience, pollution wise. The nuclear plant half a world away was a major dilemma.
Would we survive?
The end-of-the-world scenario was nothing new to me. I grew up in a household where doomsday scenarios were preached and where the apocalypse was unnervingly, eagerly anticipated. I avidly read Hal Lindsay’s book “The Late Great Planet Earth,” plucked from our family library, that predicted through biblical prophecy the second coming and the end of the world.
No more mall horseradish sandwiches. No more “Wide World of Sports” on TV. No more Roy Rogers lunchboxes.
The world, though, proved resilient. Sure, the fallout was extreme at Chernobyl. People were evacuated and resettled elsewhere. Some died. A recent documentary movie, however, shows nature making a comeback in an area still unsafe for humans. Deer browse and rabbits hop amidst the eerily empty abandoned apartment towers.
As boomers, we crawled under our school desks and survived the Cuban missile crisis and the Cold War. We cheered the crumbling of the Berlin Wall and the stumbling of Communism.
We were shocked when the news hit closer to home. When terrorists flew jet planes into the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as into the Pentagon, our world was rocked. We cheered the hero passengers who took down the jet plane targeting the White House but spent the rest of the year in a daze.
Were we safe?
In more recent years, we’ve heard dire warnings about climate change. More supercells spawning tornadoes. Icebergs melting. Sea levels rising.
Even if the world is a resilient place, it needs our help.
Humans are contributing to the mess. There are two of us for every one in 1974. Two cars burning fuel for every one then. Two shoppers shopping for every one in the early mall days.
Most of us cannot save the Brazilian rain forest, but we can pick up a piece of trash in our neighborhood.
Most of us cannot stop overgrazing in Africa or shopping centers being built on prime farmland in Illinois. But we can recycle.
We can quit shopping for products we don’t need to keep up with neighbors. It’s not a competition. The person with the most at the end does not get a trophy.
In retirement, we can drive less. It helps that we don’t have to commute to work in the twice-daily wave of lunatics.
We can fly less. Consume less. Give our cats fewer empty boxes to play in.
Too many times we see people flying halfway around the world to “save” the environment. The true environmentalists are those who improve their own surroundings.
No, we don’t need to give up our pickups or our air conditioning. We don’t have to ride bicycles everywhere and arrive panting and sweaty.
But we do need to get over denial of what our actions do to harm the planet.
We can advocate for a sensible transition to greener energy. It won’t happen overnight.
We will switch to electric cars when they are affordable, reliable, user friendly.
In the meantime, we can help our grandchildren have a safe place to call home.
Maybe a first step is retiring the burn barrel.
