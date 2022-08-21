More than 170 people turned out on July 22 to support nonprofit Providence St. Mary Foundation’s annual golf tournament.
The event at the Walla Walla Country Club raised a record-breaking $125,000, reported Providence St. Mary Foundation Development Officer Stacey Simpson in a release.
“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, we were thrilled to be able to continue the event and raise funds during this time of great need in our health care community,” said Chief Philanthropy Officer Lacey Rowberg. “We so appreciate the generous community and sponsor support of this event.”
Themed “A Western Affair,” the tourney is the Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. A reception, auction, paddle raise and awards followed.
Different than in previous years, every activity took place outdoors, Simpson said.
Foundation Board Member Bob Schumacher stepped up as emcee, and James Dean Kindle and his Country Combo performed live.
The newly established Providence Medical Assistant Apprenticeship program was the funding focus for the paddle raise portion of the evening.
“The program was created to answer a growing need for qualified and dedicated MAs to work throughout our clinics — from urgent care to family medicine, orthopedics and neurosurgery,” said Manager of Nursing and Clinical Quality Darcia Darcy, who gave a brief presentation.
“Providence St. Mary provides salaries, benefits, on-the-job-training, mentorship, free tuition and an opportunity for the apprentices to be placed in the clinic of their choice after they complete their MA licensure exams,” Darcy said.
“Many of these individuals have no medical background, simply an ambition and drive to change their lives and others’ for the better.”
Community members pledged $25,000 following her presentation, which will enable six apprentices to participate in the upcoming fall program.
All event proceeds stay in the Walla Walla Valley to help ensure the community has continued access to local health care.
The foundation’s mission is to serve everyone. Philanthropic support funds innovative programs, equipment and capital projects that help create a healthier community. Funding priorities include greatest need, cancer care, caregiver education, critical and specialty care, population health and women and children services.
