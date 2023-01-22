The Soiree at Yellowhawk Resort, American Cancer Society’s inaugural fundraising gala, is such a hot ticket, it’s sold out.
Two hundred guests will go to the food- and wine-themed benefit on Saturday, March 18, said American Cancer Society Washington Board of Advisors member Tom Flookes.
“It will truly be a community supported event with eight sponsors, 12 restaurants and 18 wineries supporting this effort,” he said.
Proceeds from the Raise the Paddle activity will support lodging and transportation grants for Providence St. Mary Medical Center's Regional Cancer Center and fund a new research grant. The Soiree will help the American Cancer Society continue to fund research and free programs and services for cancer patients and their families across communities and the state.
Local chefs’ food will be paired with award-winning local wines. Silent and live auctions are also planned.
Lexi Shaw and Andrew Hopkins of Dibs on Main handcrafted The Soiree’s signature cocktail. The Conquest is a blend of Four Roses bourbon, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, in-house cinnamon simple syrup and maple syrup.
Individual tickets went for $175. The $250 VIP tickets allow holders early registration, appetizers from The Kinglet, wine from K Vintner, special guest speaker Charles Smith, and a complimentary gift bag per couple.
A list of partners, from chefs to wineries and other partners is available at thesoireeww.org/partners.
Flookes said 140 tickets were sold at $175 each and 60 tickets at $250 were sold.
The ticket sales, sponsorships and donations have raised $113,000. Flookes said the goal is $180,000.
