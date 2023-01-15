Members of the Walla Walla branch of American Association of University Women are accepting applications for education-related mini-grants for 2023.
Committee chair Linda Brown said the grants are awarded to community projects that address AAUW’s mission statement, advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.
Grant recipients in the past have included school libraries, teacher trainings, after-school programs/projects, school science equipment, art education and resources for advocates of foster children.
The mini-grant application deadline is April 15.
A going concern in Walla Walla since it was established in 1921, AAUW has more than 230 members, Brown said.
The major annual fundraisers they host, including a used book sale in February and a local Kitchen Tour in October, raise funds that support local community mini-grants, scholarships, STEM camps and activities, and leadership training and support.
Information and applications for AAUW community mini-grants are available online at aauwwallawalla.org/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.