With a youth dance party, Dungeons & Dragons, tarot card readings and more, Walla Walla Pride Festival organizers said the 2023 event will feature fun and resources for all ages.
The age-inclusive, free festival is from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Eternal Wines, 602 Piper Ave. in Walla Walla.
The venue will be emptied at 8:30 p.m., with reentry permitted for those ages 21 and up at $10 a person.
Co-organizers Cia Cortinas and Jeremy Mendenhall worked with Triple Point and the Children’s Home Society of Washington in Walla Walla to make sure young voices were included in the planning of the all-ages event.
Cortinas, who is a teacher, said youth are underrepresented when it comes to activities in Walla Walla and Eastern Washington.
“Quite often, adults talk at children instead of with children, and so in something like Pride, I wanted to get their feedback,” she said. “They wanted activities that were centered around them, and so that is what we have done.”
One request was a youth dance party, which will feature DJ Christopher Webb who has performed at the Capitol Hill Pride Festival in Seattle.
Other all-age activities will include a raffle; tarot card readings; a jewelry-making station; tie-dyeing booths; a variety of food and drink vendors with wine, beer, seltzer and alcohol-free options; and more.
The Walla Walla Public Library will read stories and host a Dungeons & Dragons competition, and nonprofit Color Our Community on Awareness (COCOA) Walla Walla will bring a diverse Little Library.
Other vendors include Triple Point, Planned Parenthood and Blue Mountain Heart to Heart.
“Making it family-centered was really important to us, as well, because we have a lot of parents (for whom) this is a new concept, having a child who might be gay, lesbian or trans,” Cortinas said.
Offering support to parents is another way of supporting LGBTQ youth, she said.
“We wanted to also make the parents feel like they had a community because we all want the best for our children, and it can be really scary if you are going into uncharted waters,” she said.
When it came to music, Cortinas said she wanted to focus on highlighting queer artists of color.
The nighttime dance party for attendees 21 and older will feature Don’t Mind If I Drew DJ Andrew Carreon, who hails from Portland, and Walla Walla artist Chad Nixon, also known as CYLC.
The cover fee for the age restricted event, as well as funds raised from the event raffle and merchandise sales, support Triple Point.
