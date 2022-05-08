It was a party atmosphere outside St. Patrick’s Blanchet Hall at Sixth Avenue and Poplar Street as ticket holders laughed and greeted friends and neighbors while waiting in line to partake in Helpline’s 15th annual SoupPort fundraiser on April 20.
Many in attendance were seeing friends and neighbors for the first time since the coronavirus quarantine began in March 2020.
The soup and bread benefit is a popular community fundraiser. Just over 300 people attended. Each guest first selected a hand-glazed bowl to keep. Then they chose bread from the ovens of Hidden Valley Bakery and Walla Walla Bread Company.
The choice of savory soups included chicken noodle, cream of broccoli, cream of tomato with basil puree, garden vegetable, seafood chowder and split pea and ham, prepared by a team of Wine Country Culinary Institute students at Walla Walla Community College, led by Chef and Culinary Arts Programs Director Jay Entrikin.
“We had so many positive comments from guests — about how beautiful the bowls were, how tasty the soups were and how wonderful it was to gather with people again. All in all, we think it was a huge success,” said Helpline Executive Director Liz McDevitt.
Tickets were $30 at the door or $25 in advance, and all told the event raised approximately $30,000, McDevitt said.
The bowls are a special aspect of the event. Academy Mortgage Corp. and Coffey Communications donated more than 100 bowls for volunteers to decorate with glazes. The 385 bowls were hand painted at the pottery painting studio or handmade by Walla Walla High School students. Clay in Motion provided some of the bowls at a discount.
In addition, $10 raffle tickets gave purchasers a chance to win a variety of prize packages. Raffle winners were Peggy Needham, Sarah McClure, Linnea Keatts, Sandi Blackaby, Mike Breelane and Kathy Lindgren.
The event organizing committee included Sandi Madsen, Sue Gillespie, Denise Marr, Carol Ann Buelow, Elaine Simons and McDevitt.
Donning aprons and warm smiles, soup severs included Walla Walla County commissioners Greg Tomkins, Todd Kimball and Jenny Mayberry, Port of Walla Walla Executive Director Pat Reay and his wife, Emily, along with Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner and his wife, Margo.
A variety of hummable tunes came from the piano keyboard stylings of retired M.D. “Play it Again Sam” Kirtley. Guests stopped by and sang a few bars. Helpline board members bussed tables and sold raffle tickets.
Proceeds will connect low income and homeless community members with available local resources and meet essential needs including food, clothing, personal hygiene products, transportation and prescription medications, McDevitt said.
Helpline recently started a partnership with Pioneer Middle School to try to meet the growing needs of children and families they serve, she said.
Helpline needs new or gently used clothing and shoes for this age group, as well as backpacks and funds to provide other critical needs identified by school interventionists.
Helpline is at 412 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. For more information, call 509-529-3377 or see helplineww.org or facebook.com/helplineww.
