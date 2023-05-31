More than $380,000 in grants from Wildhorse Foundation will help 38 area organizations support the communities they serve.
Six area organizations across Walla Walla and Columbia counties received more than $33,000, including Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Cardinals Nest in Waitsburg, Color Our Community of Awareness, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Walla Walla Symphony and Walla Walla Valley Bands.
Wildhorse Foundation, first established in 2001, is a charitable giving organization on behalf of the Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The funds from the foundation are used for education, public health, public safety, gambling addiction prevention, the arts, environmental protection, cultural activities, salmon restoration and historic preservation.
The organization awarded a total of $387,841.60 between the 38 organizations that span mostly throughout northeast Oregon and southeast Washington.
Walla Walla Valley Bands
Walla Walla Valley Bands received a $5,154 grant to purchase sound and video equipment for the organization. Glen Mitchell, director of the Mill Creek Jazz Ensemble, said the Walla Walla Valley Band has been growing over the years, which has led to an increase in concert performances.
Mitchell said the organization was formed in 1989 with about 15 to 20 members in a concert band. Since then, the band has grown to more than 75 members as well as the 19-member jazz ensemble, Mill Creek Jazz Band. He said Walla Walla Valley Bands performs four auditorium concerts a year at the Walla Walla Valley Academy Auditorium as well as the Whitman College Commencement and the 4th of July Community Celebration in Pioneer Park.
"We applied to the Wildhorse Foundation to help us with funding for a new sound system and a new video system so we can record our concerts and put them on our internet YouTube channel," Mitchell said. "In the past, we have had to borrow equipment to be able to do this. Band members are very excited about the Wildhorse grant. We look forward to using our new equipment this year as we perform on July 4th in Pioneer Park."
Cardinals Nest
Cardinals Nest, an afterschool art and science program in Waitsburg, has been awarded $1,742.40 for one of its program events called, "What's Fishy About Your Local Environment?"
The Wildhorse Foundation funding will be used for the program in which students learn about salmon and their habitats. Students will also visit the Walla Walla Community College's Water Center.
Kathy Somers-Schirm, director and coordinator of the Cardinals Nest, said she has been teaching the program for the past five years. She said the program has been funded by the Sunny Day Charitable Foundation, Waitsburg Resource Center, Waitsburg Lions Club, Valley Giving Guide, Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Northwest Grain Growers, and the Waitsburg School District.
This year, Cardinals Nest operates three days a week with students in grades from 1st to 3rd grade on Tuesdays, which Somers-Schirm said averages about 25 to 27 kids a week. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4th through 8th grade students attend the program, which sees about 24 to 27 students per week, depending on sports. Cardinals Nest operates September through the end of the school year, with some additional programs that run through parts of the summer break.
"We are blessed beyond measure," Somers-Schirm said. "My cup runneth over every day."
Local organizations
Blue Mountain Community Foundation received $8,000 to help fund Walla Walla Public Schools field trips.
Color Our Community on Awareness — or COCOA Walla Walla — received $1,000 to help fund the 2023 Juneteenth Jubilee. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, community members can attend the Juneteenth celebration where there will be food, live music, games and vendors. The event will take place in Washington Park at 700 W. Cherry St.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Dayton received a $16,000 grant to help fund emergency response for patrol.
Walla Walla Symphony received a $2,000 grant to fund the 2023 Rock Camp. The event is free for students entering grades 7-12 in the 2023-24 school year. Registration is open but will close after the first 50 campers sign up. The Rock Camp will be at Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St. in Walla Walla, from Saturday, June 20 to 24.
Campers can choose from a variety of classes, including instrumental/vocal workshops, a home T-shirt shop, Latin drumming, live sound, recording and guitar tech. Registration for the camp is available at wwsymphony.coursestorm.com.
