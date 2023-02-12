Ninety-four-year Walla Walla resident Maxine Fowler Amen is a testament to healthy living.
Through a broad range of wise life choices, Amen has entered her 100th year.
Teresa M. Fowler said her aunt’s generosity and kindness as a great neighbor of at least 60 years duration has engendered many reciprocal close and caring neighbors.
Family members — there’s quite a cluster of those — organized a celebration on her birthday, Saturday, Feb. 4, at which her neighbors dropped by with cards and remembrances.
Amen also marked the milestone after worship on Sunday, Feb. 5, with her Christ Lutheran Church family of some 80 years.
Born at home in Claremore, Okla., to Arthur and Byrd Lightfoot Fowler on Feb. 4, 1923, Amen is the third of 10 children.
In 1929 the family moved to the Walla Walla Valley and settled in College Place.
Fowler said Maxine grew up poor. “They had no money, but always said they never felt deprived. She said, ‘We had each other, but I know now we were poor.’”
With their mother’s death in 1936 the children were at risk of being parceled out.
“My grandfather worked for a Walla Walla cold storage meat packing plant,” Fowler said.
“A death tears families apart, but Grandpa always kept them together. They were close, they meant a lot to each other. Our family got together. We didn’t grow apart. It’s really quite cool,” she said.
Maxine graduated from Walla Walla High School.
Maxine and Walla Walla native Frank Amen wed at Christ Lutheran Church on Sept. 12, 1943. That year, Maxine Amen became active in the church where Frank was a lifetime member.
She still attends regularly, is active in its quilting mission group and has contributed through the decades in many ways to support the church community, including cooking.
The Amens had daughters Kathleen in 1945 and Joanne in 1948.
Maxine worked for the Walla Walla School District as head cook, making meals for students on site from scratch, Fowler said.
She walked to and from home for her first job at Jefferson Elementary School and retired from Edison Elementary.
Fowler said one friend recalled that “at Jefferson they started out early in the morning baking their own bread and preparing really delicious meals for the Jefferson students. That food must have been a real treat for those students and faculty.”
For decades Maxine has been in the same home where she’s loved keeping a thriving garden, cooking and baking.
“If you go to her house, there were always cookies in the cookie tin. The neighbor kids knew they could drop by and get a cookie from her,” Fowler said.
“Auntie Mac lives in her home because of her neighbors. One neighbor takes out her garbage, another waters her lawn, another stops by to check on her,” Fowler said.
She loves her yard and has beautiful flowers, much appreciated by the neighbors, Fowler said.
When asked about what has contributed to her longevity, Fowler said her aunt replied, “I just don’t know. I can’t imagine why I’m the only one left (out of 10 children).”
“She did all those things. She was active, never smoked and most of her siblings did. She drank in moderation and has eaten healthy. To this day she is not on prescribed medication. It’s a good, healthy lifestyle,” Fowler said.
She ran in the morning long before others embraced that regimen, Fowler said. She water skied behind her family’s boat. In later years she took up walking.
Fowler said Maxine has always loved sports and watching her brother and her kids who were active athletes at Wa-Hi and Borleske Stadium.
She attends a monthly luncheon of Walla Walla/Columbia School Retirees Association members.
Maxine and Frank were active in the Elks Lodge and helped with its picnic. They had wonderful family gatherings on Labor Day and liked taking trips in their travel trailer.
Maxine loved being with the women with whom she bicycled and those in her coffee group.
Frank Amen died Oct. 7, 2005.
Theresa is the daughter of Maxine’s brother, Bill Fowler, the seventh child in the lineup. Theresa’s cousin, Cheryl Erdman, who is their aunt’s primary caregiver, is the daughter of Maxine’s sister, Dot Erdman, the fifth in line and a twin.
Maxine has two daughters, the late Joanne Amen Pomada and Kathleen Amen Broom of Forest Grove, Oregon; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She has outlived sisters Mable Fowler Brian, Marie Fowler Church, Ella Mae Fowler and twins Dorothy “Dottie” Fowler and Doris Fowler Smith; and brothers, Arthur “AJ” Fowler, Bill Fowler, Carl Fowler and James “Jimmie” Fowler.
