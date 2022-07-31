Ten area graduating high school seniors have received $1,000 scholarships from the Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Foundation, said board President George Gillette.
COVID-19 prevented the foundation from awarding the funds in the last two academic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, he said.
The foundation annually provides two scholarships to student athletes by application.
This year, 10 student athletes will receive the scholarships for the 2022-23 school year.
Delbert C. Leighty recipients: Logan D. Ashbeck, Mikailyn R. O’Dell, Alen C. Goodwin, Allie M. Schneidmiller, Henry W. Johnson.
Roger N. Weiler recipients: Noah E. Norton, Kadence A. Brown, Andrew W. Lewis, Gilberto S. Badillo, Emma G. Leber.
In 1991, George Gillette founded and chaired the Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Fund that has provided scholarships for students ever since.
Pat Gillette believed knowledge and education are gained in the classroom and in all aspects of life, according to a release.
The scholarship committee chooses recipients who clearly demonstrate involvement and enthusiasm for a wide variety of interests and activities, with regard for academic excellence.
In 2019, George Gillette told the Union-Bulletin, Pat, one of George’s three older brothers, died at 48 in 1991 of a brain tumor.
Raised in Milton-Freewater, they attended McLoughlin High School, where Pat made all-state in football and baseball his senior year.
“He was a very talented guy,” George said in 2019. He played many sports, but “didn’t ice skate so he couldn’t referee at hockey games.” However, he spent years as a high school sports officiant.
He served in the military, attended Walla Walla Community College and Portland State University then was office manager for Baldwin & Sutherland Paving in Walla Walla.
The foundation has sponsored two fundraising golf tourneys per year with proceeds benefiting the scholarship. Call George for details at 541-938-7284.
Applications are accepted January through the end of April for the annual scholarship round through Pat Gillette Memorial Scholarship Fund Inc., 301 Catherine Ave., Milton-Freewater, OR, 97862-1814.
Applications are typically sent to area schools, including Touchet, DeSales, Walla Walla and McLoughlin High Schools.
