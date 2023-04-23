Enticing scents wafted through our house at meal time.
My other mother Lucy is a gourmet cook who derived some of the tastiest meals from her beautiful recipe books.
It’s from her that I learned to cook, in fact was allowed to cook, encouraged to be in the kitchen and needed as a sous chef and dinner maker.
All my siblings were so privileged, guided and led.
As we progressed into our tweens, we took on more responsibility around the house adding a variety of chores, an intentional grand design by our working parents.
In the kitchen, we graduated from cleanup, dinner helper and table setter to meal planner, grocery shopper and meal preparer.
Not satisfied with the menu status quo, Lucy experimented so we didn’t have the same traditional holiday meals.
Sure, turkey, ham and roast beef got trotted out and took center stage. One Christmas we had goose — another time it was duck.
Dad was a master salad maker, from rubbing fresh-cut garlic cloves around the inside of the large wooden salad bowl, adding torn, crisp romaine leaves and finely grating pecorino or another hard cheese over top and tossing with the best from-scratch vinaigrette.
To my lasting regret, I never learned his ratio of olive oil, vinegar and seasoning and can’t satisfactorily replicate it.
He also contributed tender barbecued teriyaki steak or butterflied salmon roasted over coals Northwest Coast native style.
Among my favorite dishes were always beef stroganoff, lasagna or spaghetti, which I learned to cook for our family of seven.
I had no clue about making smaller batches of anything.
At 18, when I moved into an apartment for the summer, within walking distance of the YMCA where I was a day camp counselor, it became imperative that I learn how to alter recipes.
The first dish I made for myself was a tuna fish casserole. True to form, I made it to serve at least seven, which left me eating through that batch every day for a week.
Years passed before I fixed it again.
Lucy‘s influence on my taste buds has allowed me to become adventurous and curious especially about cuisine that’s not traditional meat and potatoes.
I didn’t grow up with spicy food although in my mom’s home we went out to dinner once a week for Italian or for Chinese food at Moon Temple.
But it was years later, when I discovered Mid-Eastern, Northern Italian, Indian, Greek, Thai and other ethnic or international foods.
While I’m still not the biggest fan of spending hours in the kitchen, I love perpetuating the family tradition of Sunday dinners.
I trot out the filigreed, furbelowed family silverware passed down from two great-grandmothers and occasionally the fancy Blue Danube China and crystal, because a pretty tablescape, centerpiece and tablecloth are part and parcel for presenting good food.
I’ve been at this meal prep as a parent for 40 years and admit that at times I don’t wanna cook, but when it comes to gathering my family together, I want to serve nice meals our family will enjoy and ask for again.
To ease my angst over deciding what to make, my email inbox receives recipe ideas throughout the week, which I read through the way some people consume mystery novels.
If something sounds good I print it out and give it a try.
If it’s a family hit it goes into a categorized three-ring binder. I have so many recipes now the one volume has expanded to two 3-inch wide notebooks.
I’ll often write the date that I first tried it at the top of each recipe and if it’s really popular it gets a little smiley face in the top right corner. I also move the recipe to the front of the section, say Giada De Laurentiis’ caprese salad, so I know I made it most recently.
Many people are fortunate enough to have cultural and family traditions passed down through the generations.
My family on both sides has been in America from the 1600s and any of the old-country sensibilities didn’t travel through time.
Even my Scottish and Irish great-grandparents, who could’ve brought some of those traditions forward, didn't.
I’m guessing because the goal of immigrants at that time was to assimilate.
Paternal great-grandmother Jennie Meagher (say Marr) Lindsay wouldn’t want to reveal she was Irish in the late 1800s when her people were discriminated against in America, for example.
Did her brogue give her away? She was 18 when she sailed over from Ireland in 1891.
Recipes for these traditional old-country dishes weren’t served to us: Irish stew, colcannon — mashed potatoes with cabbage, boxty — grated potato cakes, soda bread, coddle — one-pot stews, barmbrack — tea bread, sausage bangers and mash, bacon and cabbage, seafood chowder, apple cake with apple butter and smoked salmon.
I’ll leave you with the traditional Irish blessing, an ancient Celtic prayer:
“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of God’s hand.” And for cheers, say, “slainte” (slan-cha).
