Training a new corgi pup compromised my steelhead fishing this winter.
Not that an 8-week-old corgi pup is trainable.
It was more like me trying to manage the pup and get a few things done on the side.
Summer steelhead stage in mainstem Columbia and Snake River reservoirs before they enter area streams to spawn.
Water temperature is one factor for entry, but flow is also important, particularly for streams compromised by seasonal irrigation withdrawal.
The first surge of steelhead into the Walla Walla River usually occurs after flows ramp up in early winter.
Each successive high flow event or “freshet” encourages further upstream movement.
As spawning time nears, steelhead make a final push to headwaters.
Wild fish typically enter later than the hatchery run, which can extend the angling season well into March.
It’s the second week in December and I finally break away.
In a strange weather year, when maple leaves fall onto a foot of snow rather than the other way around, why would I expect steelhead to show up on cue?
Crossing over Nine-Mile Hill from Wallula Junction on Highway 12, I pass the Touchet River where Lewis and Clark turned north in 1805 to meet up with the Tucannon River, which they referred to as “Kimooenim creek.”
I turn off to Old Highway 12 where “The Prince's Cabin” marks the location of Frenchtown, a loose settlement of mostly former Canadian Métis fur traders who married into the Waiilatpu & Wallulapam (Cayuse and Wallah Wallah) tribes.
Two miles farther is the Whitman Mission, known for the massacre of 1847 and subsequent Treaty of 1855 that forever changed the lives of regional Native American tribes.
Flat farmland is raptor country. Where redtail hawks soar high, northern harriers cruise over stubble fields of alfalfa hay, and American kestrels perch on telephone wire.
Competing for mice and voles are great blue herons who move from the river to stretch their necks.
A low gradient stream channel cuts through glacial deposits of dark silt loam to create wide oxbows and long deep pools.
Pool-riffle reaches are more common upstream of Lowden.
Public access to the lower Walla Walla River is primarily limited to a series of bridges found on the south side of Highway 12 from Gardenia Road upstream to Last Chance Road.
“Feel free to fish” property managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is proximate to bridge crossings at McDonald and Swegle roads.
Local Native American tribes referred to this area as “place of many waters,” due to myriad tributary creeks that flow from the Blue Mountain foothills.
Ironically, the same ancient river gravel that trout and steelhead rely on to spawn produces a unique flavor to wine grapes of the region.
As testament to this fact, more than two dozen world-class wineries are located along the Walla Walla River flood plain.
Most are open for winter tasting, though names like Flying Trout, Waterbrook, and Three Rivers remind me of fishing.
After hanging about the house for most of a month, I know what a rambunctious corgi pup feels like when it is released from “time out” in its crate.
An early setback from a landowner whose property I have fished for over 40 years diverts me to a public access area.
First up is a long deep run having turbulent current that sweeps under overhanging alder.
Two casts later, a footlong rainbow trout is hooked and released where a steelhead should have been.
There is much to learn following the epic 2020 flood and a year of closure for steelhead fishing.
Favorite holes have been rearranged or missing, leaving me unsure whether to work promising locations carefully or survey as much stream as possible.
Short day lengths do not allow time to dawdle.
A swirl hole with a back eddy that crests over a wash-tub size boulder yields no action.
I bust my way through a tangle of blackberry vines to where a cottonwood deadfall lays across the heart of the pool.
Tap, tap, tap. Another small trout or a tentative steelhead? I’ve been fooled before.
A 16-inch bull trout grabs my bright red corkie where a steelhead should have been.
Bull trout are handsome fish, but action is limited to a few twists and turns before release.
I trudge through tall teasel and matted reed canary grass. Then flush of a pair of mallards.
Boot prints form in loose pea gravel where Mill Creek adds its flow. Rotting algae and alder leaves cling to the river bottom.
A larger freshet is needed to flush cobble clean and encourage steelhead to move farther upstream.
Two weeks later I get my wish. Walla Walla River discharge increases to 3,500 cubic feet per second following several days of rain and snowmelt.
Until flows drop for safe wading though, my steelhead fishing will be limited, leaving time to train that irrepressible corgi pup.
