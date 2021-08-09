UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.:

Fire officials continue their investigation into an explosion at 312 NE Redwood Place, College Place, that took place shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The residence is a total-loss, said John Boose, Fire Marshal for the College Place Fire Department. The home’s garage door was launched across the street and into a neighbor’s driveway, and an adjacent residence was seriously damaged by a fire believed to have been caused by the explosion.

There were no injuries reported, Boose said.

Though the cause of the explosion has not been determined, both homes seriously damaged had connections to natural gas lines. Those lines were shut off during the initial firefighting operation, though Cascade Natural Gas is currently working to restore service to other residences in the area, Boose said. There is no known danger to other residents in the area, he added.

Families in both residences with property seriously damaged or destroyed by the fire declined assistance from the American Red Cross, Boose said.

Officials from the College Place Fire Department will be investigating the cause of the explosion alongside insurance companies and Washington state officials due to the high-value damage caused and the possible involvement of a natural gas line, Boose added.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.: Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a residential fire in the 300 block of Northeast Redwood Place with reports of a possible explosion linked to the blaze.

Roads are closed in the area.

As of 2:40 p.m., the fire appeared to be under control, according to Public Information Officer Dylan Schmick of the Walla Walla Police Department.

The calls were made shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 were called to assist firefighters from the College Place Fire Department, according to fire officials.

Medical units have also been called to assist.

No additional information was immediately available as personnel continue to put out the fire.