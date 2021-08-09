COLLEGE PLACE — Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a residential fire in the 300 block of Northeast Redwood Place with reports of a possible explosion linked to the blaze.

Roads are closed in the area.

As of 2:40 p.m., the fire appeared to be under control, according to Public Information Officer Dylan Schmick of the Walla Walla Police Department.

The calls were made shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. Crews from the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 were called to assist firefighters from the College Place Fire Department, according to fire officials.

Medical units have also been called to assist.

No additional information was immediately available as personnel continue to put out the fire.