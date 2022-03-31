MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place High School's varsity boys soccer team struggled Thursday, March 31, and the Hawks suffered a 9-0 loss at Wahluke.
The Hawks (4-5 record) were coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss Tuesday to Connell.
"This team played so well on Tuesday and yet today there was no energy or drive," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "They didn't work for each other. They simply gave away great swathes of the field to an opponent who could put more than three passes together.
"The goals were not things of beauty but soft preventable goals. We move on hopefully understanding that everyone is in this together."
The Hawks next play Saturday, April 2, hosting Zillah with the start scheduled at 1 p.m.
