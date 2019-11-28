College Place High School
League: District 5 Class 1A South Central Athletic Conference East
Coach: Julie Hill
Last year’s record: 12-10 overall, 6-6 in league (fourth place; SCAC East Sportsmanship Award)
Departures: Madeline Weaver (All-SCAC East First Team), Ceci Rodriguez (All-SCAC East Second Team), Lexie Mullen.
Returnees: Madilyn Neil (5-5, junior, guard, All-SCAC East honorable mention), Courtney Meliah (5-foot-8, senior, guard), Vanessa Rodriguez (5-7, senior, guard), Cali Long (5-8, junior, guard), Megan Foertsch (5-8, sophomore, guard), Maeve Thompson (6-0, sophomore, forward), Shea Kasenga (6-1, sophomore, forward).
Additions: Kaitlyn Morrison (5-foot-3, senior), Susanna Bauman (5-7, senior), Mayra Campa (5-3, junior), Sumi Leavell (5-10, freshman), Lena Weaver (5-4, freshman).
Coach Hill’s outlook: “We have six varsity returners who saw a lot of time last year, who will help us get off the ground running. We're working on figuring out roles and who will step up for us. There are plenty of players who I'm confident will take on more responsibility and bigger roles. We have a couple freshmen who will see plenty of minutes and will play valuable roles for us as well. I'm excited to see how this team will work together and push each other to reach the higher expectations that they have for themselves.”