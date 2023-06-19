Cody Poteet made six starts for the Sweets in 2013 after a redshirt freshman season at UCLA. He boasted a 3.78 ERA over 38 innings, striking out 27 and walking 13.
Drafted in the 27th round out of high school, the southern California native was selected in the third round by the Marlins in 2015. Making his MLB debut in 2021, Poteet made seven starts for the Marlins, going 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA. He was more effective in 2022, making two starts and appearing out the bullpen 10 times with a 3.86 ERA. He was released by the Marlins following the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.