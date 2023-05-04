Who did it, where and with what? Was the murder weapon a wrench, a candlestick, a gun or a rope?
Find out when a benefit production of the classic comedy “Clue” is staged in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary is partnering with The Little Theatre of Walla Walla to raise funds for club-sponsored programs that benefit the community. Tickets are on sale now.
The benefit matinee performance of the mayhem-filled whodunit “Clue” will be at 2 p.m. June 10 at The Little Theatre, 1130 E. Sumach St. The $25 tickets are available from Sunrise Rotary members.
The hilarious murder-mystery farce takes place on a dark and stormy night at a dinner party. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget!
“Clue” is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, inspired by the classic, eponymous Hasbro board game. Familiar characters are Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard.
Proceeds help Sunrise Rotary support scholarships, Future Business Leaders, Little League, Shelter Box, the Walla Walla Fair Court, Walla Walla Symphony, Polio Plus and other projects.
Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary meets at 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays at St. Francis Church Parish Hall, 712 W. Alder St.
For more information, contact President Maury Fortney at 509-525-0211, email mefieng@charter.net or see wallawallasunriserotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.