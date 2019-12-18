Climate change talk set at Fort Walla Walla Museum

Saving 2,684 pounds of carbon dioxide from emitting into the atmosphere by driving an electric vehicle since March led a Whitman College professor to delve into local solutions for climate change.
Kirsten Nicolaysen will present these topics at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Northeast Myra Road.
Nicolaysen, associate professor of geology, will speak about three nature-based technologies that could tackle reduction and removal of carbon dioxide and practical steps that each person can take to reduce their contribution to climate change.
“My family bought an electric car last March because there was a tax rebate … Since that time we’ve driven more than 4,000 miles in that electric car,” Nicolaysen said.
She calculated that her car would’ve been getting about 33 miles per gallon which means 134 gallons of gas.
“Each gallon of gas produces 20 pounds of carbon dioxide. So that means just since last March, my family has not produced 2,684 pounds of carbon, instead our car is charged by hydro power, by wind power, and it costs maybe five cents a night,” she said.
Her family does not pay for gas and will have a break on taxes next year. Also the car uses a regular wall outlet in their garage to charge, so they didn’t have to make any special modifications, she said.
“To understand how we can be hopeful, I think it helps all of us to know a little about the science and technology that might be possible,” she said.
Hearing stories about sea level rise, wildfires and flooding can make us feel powerless, she said.
“It’s too close to despair … We need to say what that change can be like and so we need scientists like me to be brave and talk to the public in a way we’re maybe less use to doing,” Nicolaysen said.
She also will speak about mineral carbonation and how it can help take carbon out of our atmosphere.
“The unique thing about the earth is that it was, for a very long time, a system that had a dynamic balance. Part of that is because of these beautiful basalts.
“We are surrounded by this remarkable amount of basalt in the Columbia Basin. It’s actually known internationally, these basalts,” she said.
Minerals in basalt can interact with carbon and oxygen in the atmosphere to create new minerals. The problem is how to speed that process up without it costing a lot of money and taking a lot of energy to do, Nicolaysen said.
“If we can carbonate basalts, that’s actually really effective at removing carbon from the atmosphere and could create building materials so that we could carbonate rocks, form that into something that we put into the walls of our buildings and lock it away from the atmosphere,” she said.
Locally, Pacific Northwest National labs, worked in a partnership to take carbonated water and inject it underground.
“The advantage of that is the carbonated water will stay underground and start reacting or dissolving with the basalt … So that was done as a test project and it’s actually still ongoing, to see how quickly the carbon minerals are forming,” she said.
On Thursday, she will discuss how carbon usage has changed over her lifetime. She will review the science that shows the way people use oil, coal, natural gas and wood products has contributed to greater carbon in the atmosphere.
Nicolaysen will focus on what the local community can do about climate change. For example, making sure not to waste food, flying less, driving less, walking more, biking more or planting trees, she said.