Faced with a dwindling amount of space, the city of Lewiston instituted a buyback program at the historic Normal Hill Cemetery that aims to reclaim any unused burial plots.
Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker said several interested plot owners have already called the city since the program launched at the beginning of the month.
It has been in the works since the city adopted its cemetery master plan in 2015, and finally went live thanks to a $20,000 appropriation in the fiscal year 2021 budget by the Lewiston City Council.
“It’s been discussed since then as a project that we would like to move forward with, mostly because of the lack of available plots there in the cemetery right now,” Barker said.
“So this is a way for us to be able to increase our inventory in the meantime, before we decide what to do with the undeveloped property to the south.”
The cemetery is 132 years old and currently sits at 90 percent capacity, according to the city.
About 2,000 plots have been purchased but not used, leaving just 400 plots available out of a total of 20,000.
Barker said he discovered several references to buyback programs in his research of master plans from other towns, but not much evidence that many of them were ever started.
Still, the city thinks the program will be a good way to gain space while giving plot owners an opportunity to do something with a tiny piece of land they might not need anymore.
“Oftentimes, we have people that say, ‘Hey, I found grandma’s deed up in the attic. We didn’t realize she had a plot there, and we have no use for it,’ ” he said. “But there’s value to it.”
Under terms of the program, the city will buy back plots at the price they were purchased, at a minimum of $100.
For example, if someone bought a plot for $50, the city will pay $100 to reclaim the plot for sale to another party. On the other end of the spectrum, if someone paid $250 for a plot, the city will buy it back for the same $250.
In addition to announcing the program via its newsletter, website and social media pages, Barker said the city is also contacting owners who have asked about selling their unused plots in the past.
“We actually do have a list of people that have requested or asked about it,” he said.
“Of course, people can sell their plots on the open market. But that’s at a price they pick, as opposed to a price we are identifying that we would pay for it.”
Those who are interested in selling their plot at the cemetery, or need more information, may contact the cemetery office at 208-746-6857.