As we approach Christmas, coffee questions begin to pop up. Was Jesus really born on Dec. 25? Where did our Christmas traditions come from? Is Hanukkah the Jewish Christmas? Maybe you’ve heard the same, or asked them. Now might be a good time to take them on.
Whether a Christian or not, the fact remains that Jesus was a real person who lived in the era of Herod and the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. But when was he born? Based on the known life of Herod the Great, he may have been born about 5 B.C., according to the calendar we now use. If Luke’s version of the birth narrative is correct, it was likely in the spring. That’s not much to go on, but it’s all we’ve got. So why is his birthday celebrated on Dec. 25?
Early Christians celebrated Easter, but not Christmas. Sometime around the year 200 A.D., the nativity became a holy day among Egyptian Christians, but not on December 25. By around 350 A.D. it was a Dec. 25 tradition in Rome, but no one knows when it began.
What we do know is that it was also a time for pagan celebration of the winter solstice that was reputed to be excessively bawdy. Christian leaders plopped the celebration of Christ’s birth on top of it to put a damper on the whole sordid affair. The practice spread throughout the Western part of the Roman empire, where it ran headlong into other midwinter pagan celebrations all over Europe. It’s a lot the same today.
Try as church leaders might, Christmas remained a relatively minor feast relegated to formal worship in church, but otherwise not all that special — until almost modern times. Three people can be credited with documenting when Christmas became a time of public celebration and family traditions: Clement Clarke Moore, Charles Dickens, and Queen Victoria.
Moore’s 1823 poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (Twas the night before Christmas …) popularized the toy ladened visit of Santa Claus to each boy and girl. Dickens’ 1843 story, “A Christmas Story,” gave us not only Scrooge and the Cratchit family, but also recognition that Christmas was a public holiday celebrated with family feasting. Queen Victoria, and her husband Albert, popularized the tradition of decorated Christmas trees, a practice they imported from Germany that quickly spread throughout the English speaking world. None of them invented our modern Christmas, but they authenticated practices adopted by Christians and non Christians alike.
Because the Christmas season is so widely celebrated in so many ways, both secular and religious, I’m often asked if Hanukkah, a festival of lights, is a sort of Jewish Christmas. The simple answer is no, it is not. But like Christmas, until recently it was a minor holy day commemorating the rededication the temple after the Maccabee family led a revolt expelling their Hellenist overlords who had tried to erase the Jewish religion. Candles are lit each day for eight days, prayers are said, songs are sung, and thanksgiving is joyfully celebrated. It’s a floating feast that can occur anytime between late November and late December. It will begin this year on Dec. 22.
As a practical matter, at least in North America, it’s hard to keep a minor holy day minor when surrounded by the secular demand to get in the $pirit of the Holiday $eason. It shouldn’t be surprising that public recognition of Hanukkah now features large outdoor Menorahs, with Jewish families finding ways to shower their children with appropriate gifts.
By all means, I encourage everyone to rejoice in the holiday spirit of peace, good will and generosity. As a Christian pastor, I place the highest emphasis on holy remembrance of Jesus’ birth. It won’t keep me from enjoying secular fellowship with others.
Whether it’s Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays, it’s a season of renewed hope and new beginnings for all.