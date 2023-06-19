Chris Murphy pitched for Walla Walla in 2016 between his senior year of high school and his first season at the University of San Diego.
The 6-1 lefty dazzled in his summer with the Sweets, making 10 starts and striking out 71 hitters in 42 2/3 innings.
He compiled a 2.53 ERA and a 3-1 record. Drafted in the sixth round in 2019 by Boston, Murphy debuted with the Red Sox on June 7, getting the final 10 outs in a 5-2 loss to Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.