Walla Walla Choral Society has been a going concern in the Walla Walla Valley since its predecessor the Walla Walla Choral Union's founding in 1905. It became the Walla Walla Symphony Chorale in 1980 and halfway through 1991 was incorporated as the nonprofit it is today.
Choral Society is currently seeking board members to replace three seats that will be vacant on June 30.
Anyone in the community can serve in the three-year posts. They do not need to be singers in the choir to participate on the 10-seat board that includes the artistic director as ex officio. Following WWCS bylaws, three members annually rotate off of the board creating open seats. For this round, two of the posts are for three years, the other is to fill the last year of a three-year post.
WWCS Board provides fiscal oversight for the choir and runs the the organization's governance functions. They determine how the business end of the WWCS is run and set budgets, policies and procedures that help the choir maintain its 501(C) 3 status.
Ideally, candidates would be interested in the perpetuation and management of WWCS and bring individual talents from many directions including finance, nonprofit experience, project management, marketing/public relations and/or fundraising experience with the desire to help perpetuate choral music in the Walla Walla Walla Valley.
For more information about the board, contact WWCS President Bob Schumacher at schumacb1@gmail.com or 206-412-3115. There will be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. May 12 via Zoom that will provide possible candidates with more details such as a position description, strategic direction of the WWCS and pertinent sections of the WWCS Bylaws to give all a better overview of the roles and responsibilities. Those choosing to run for board seats will be asked to attend the WWCS annual meeting, also via Zoom, at 6 p.m. May 25.