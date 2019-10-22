I am so proud to be playing with the Walla Walla Valley Bands as we celebrate our 30th year of bringing high-quality performances to the community.
The organization was formed in 1989, primarily as a concert band, and has played continuously ever since.
The idea of forming a community band was that of two employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mark Marty and Larry Pfefferle. They quickly gained enthusiastic support from other adult community members seeking a way to play band music for their own and the community’s enjoyment.
We celebrate the musicians who have played with the band since the beginning: Linda and Mike Howell, Glen and Meredith Mitchell, Gene Alexander, Bud Ruther, and Keith Knotts. Conductors have included musicians Dale Newby, Bill Gilbert, Glen Mitchell, Meredith Mitchell, Linda Howell, Glen Gilbreath, Ron McHenry and Jackson Maberry.
Our current conductor is Gary Gemberling, who knows so much about bands and music and has a great sense of humor. He has toured the country, performing trumpet with various bands and Broadway musicals.
For 20 years, he served as instrumental and vocal director at Lewiston High School. He is now a music professor at Whitman College. If you have seen Gary conduct any concerts, you know what a showman he is.
Walla Walla Valley Bands is the largest community band in Eastern Washington and one of the largest in the state. Please help us celebrate our 30th year, and join us on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Walla Walla Valley Academy Auditorium, 300 SW Academy Way in College Place, for our “Out of This World” fall concert, which will be performed in honor of Jordan and Mary Miller.
The Concert Band will be performing, as well as the Mill Creek Jazz Ensemble and the Main Street Jazz Band. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available at the door.
The Concert Band has about 70 members who range from teenagers to retirees, many of whom have music degrees and are, or were, band or choir directors. I am happy to be part of such a talented group.
Kay Raddatz
Walla Walla