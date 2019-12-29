Car hits pedestrian walking on highway

A Walla Walla man who reportedly was walking on U.S. Highway 12 near the Clinton Street intersection was injured after a car hit him, according the Washington State Patrol.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of the four-lane road, just to the east of where Clinton Street meets the highway.
According to troopers, Jackie R. Franks, 48, of Walla Walla was walking in a lane of traffic. Luis Moraleslara, 43, of Walla Walla was driving east in that lane and his vehicle struck Franks.
Franks was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center where he was treated and released according to a nursing supervisor at the hospital.
No charges were filed, troopers said.