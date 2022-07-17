All four candidates for an open seat on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, the most crowded local race this year, sat down with reporters from the Union-Bulletin to discuss some of the issues they may face.
Only the two candidates that receive the most votes this August will advance to the November general election.
While every local race will be printed on the primary ballot, only those contests with more than two candidates will have contenders eliminated by the primary results.
With three Republicans — Gunner Fulmer, Darren Goble and Wayne Langford — and one Democrat, John Haid, all vying for the same position, partisan affiliation will not be enough for voters to make their decisions during the upcoming August primary. Neither will their political experience, as none have served in elected office before.
To help voters decide, the candidates spoke with the U-B at length about their positions on affordable housing, support for the Sheriff’s Office and for local business, and cooperating with the county’s cities.
They were also asked about their own records, including the mistakes they admit and the choices they defend.
These interviews have been significantly shortened for publication, but full transcripts of the conversations are attached to the stories online.
Voters should soon receive ballots for this year’s primary election, which must be completed and either postmarked or placed in an official ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
A map of drop box locations is available on the Walla Walla County Auditor’s website.
