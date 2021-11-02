Learn more about the candidates running for Walla Walla City Council positions 1, 2 and 3 and the issues important to them. 

Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021
Olivia Kaye, a fairly recent resident of Walla Walla County, votes at one of the polling booths set up at the Elections Office at the Walla Walla County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Walla Walla City Council Position 1

Life long Walla Wallan Myron Huie seeks reelection to City Council
Former opinion writer vies for turn in Walla Walla City Council hot seat

Walla Walla City Council Position 2

Walla Walla farmer Brian Casey wants to bring 'common sense' to City Council seat
Walla Walla City Council at critical moment in history, candidate Adam Kirtley says

Walla Walla City Council Position 3

Walla Walla City Council candidate Gustavo Reyna champions unity, equity
Walla Walla's M. Rick Phillips uses housing market knowledge in Council campaign

