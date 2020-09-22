Amid National Small Business Week, the Port of Walla Walla’s Economic Development Informational meeting Tuesday had a strong focus on the local economy.
Walla Walla Small Business Development Center Director Judy Jones said $200 billion in Economic Injury Disaster Loans remain, and she encouraged locals to apply.
Cinthya Montero, with the Walla Walla Micro-Business Assistance Program, said the program will present 15 $4,000 grants in November to participants of the program.
The Port’s Governmental Affairs/Community Outreach specialist Meagan Blair, speaking about Washington Small Business Grants 2.0, mentioned 70 more grants are open through the Port.
Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball added the county had allocated about $500,000 to small business funding.
Meanwhile, the Port’s economic indicators showed Walla Walla having the third lowest unemployment rate among the 39 counties in the state.
Port of Walla Walla Economic Development Director Paul Gerola said the possibility of 500 new jobs, along with $500 million in investments, appears strong with a potential new business in the Wallula Gap Business Park.
Gerola also shared progress on infrastructure improvements at the Port’s Wallula Dodd Water System.
Walla Walla Regional Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund reported hazardous air conditions from the wildfires had caused several fight cancellations in September.
“The numbers aren’t where we want them to be,” Reay added.
However, the Port also shared a positive climb in local sales taxes, “even with most of the (pandemic) restrictions on our businesses.”
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington agreed.
“Things are really strong,” she said. ”It’s just really important to keep up local spending (where) we can. It’s the key to keeping our small businesses going. It makes a huge difference.”