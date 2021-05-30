Story by Kate Frey
Gardens for many of us have become places of not just repose and relaxation, but headquarters of activity and engagement. The hue and form of flowers are the backdrop to our days and serve to remind us that life is still vivid and dynamic in our current more abbreviated existence. What added dimension would our flowers bring to us and our communities if they catered to and were visited by bumblebees? Many of us were introduced to their inherent charm by early forays into Beatrix Potter’s delightful children’s books; the bumblebee characters anthropomorphized into figures we felt we knew. Hairy, stout-bodied, charismatic microfauna, these bees can easily be invited into our gardens simply by planting the right plants for them — transforming our gardens into places of intrigue and helping this group of bees to persist in our region.
Bumblebees are social bees and have annual colonies headed by a queen and staffed with workers, her daughters. The workers and queen die at the end of the season, but new queens from eggs laid towards the end of the season leave the nest, mate with drones, and overwinter in leaf litter or in the ground. They emerge in spring and find a nest site, using old rodent holes, or under large grass clumps, or sometimes in drawers of outdoor sheds. The queens forage for pollen and nectar on early blooming shrubs — often wild currants, Oregon grape (mahonia) and wildflowers like penstemon, California poppies, and bleeding hearts, bringing it back to the nest packed in the pollen baskets called corbicula on the hind legs. Bumble bees can fly to forage as much as five miles, but flights of this distance take a great deal of time and energy. Floral resources close to the nest are ideal. The rather messy nest (compared to the precise configuration of honeybee comb) is provisioned with pollen and nectar for the larvae. When the first workers emerge and begin to forage, the queen then remains in the nest for the remainder of her existence, laying eggs to generate more workers. Colonies only number from about 12 to 300 individuals. The workers live about six weeks.
In Oregon, Washington, and Idaho there are about 30 species. Some common species are red-belted bumblebee (Bombus rufocinctus), the Nevada bumblebee (Bombus nevadensis), and the yellow bumblebee (Bombus fervidous). The Nevada bumblebees are common in the Walla Walla Valley area and are showy and easy to identify. Each bumble species is covered in hair and is black with different configurations of yellow to orange bands, and heads and tails can be yellow or black depending on the species. Queens are usually easily identifiable as they are very large and can be relatively slow moving. The workers, especially the first generation are much smaller. The sting-less male drones are slenderer and have longer antennae. It is not hard to learn to identify a few different common garden bumble bees. Learning what each species looks like helps to put a “face” on them. It is interesting to learn each species particular habits like when they are first active in spring or summer and what flowers they prefer.
Bumblebees are generalist foragers and though they visit preferred flowers, they will visit many. They are important pollinators of wild-land and agricultural crops worldwide. In our area they provide important pollination services for blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Bumblebees are used to pollinate commercial greenhouse crops like tomatoes and peppers using “buzz pollination.” Bees grip the flowers with powerful mandibles and “buzz” or vibrate these flowers so deeply held pollen falls out on their abdomen. As bumblebees are large and are covered with hair and have good cold tolerance, they are active early in the season, early in the morning, and during inclement weather. Native plants are best for bumble bees, but they will visit selected nonnative species too. Try to have abundant continuous floral resources for them all season long and avoid bloom gaps. Late summer floral resources are important for new queens to build up themselves up to survive the winter.
Bumblebee watching is an entertaining pastime. Seeing them squeeze themselves into the relatively narrow floral tubes of penstemon flowers — some right-side-up, some upside-down is always amusing. Each flower configuration requires a different approach to accessing sometimes deeply held nectar and the young workers must learn how to do this. Penstemon, monarda, comfrey, catmint, blanket flower (Gaillardia) echinacea, Echinops, lamb’s ear, hummingbird mint (Agastache), sunflowers, native black-eyed Susan, and lavender are summer favorites.
Bumble bee numbers and species have been declining due to habitat loss, disease from managed bumble bees, climate change and pesticide use. Some previously very common and widespread species are now rarely seen. We can help them to thrive in our communities by planting flowers they avidly visit over a long season.
Early season plants they avidly visit are:
Shrubs and trees: manzanita, Oregon grape (Berberis), currants (Ribes aureum, Ribes odorata, Ribes sanguineum), native rhododendrons, heather, Pieris, wild rose, serviceberry, choke cherry, willow, crabapple, locust.
Wildflowers, perennial: columbine, lupin, penstemon, bleeding hearts, phacelia, geranium, camassia
Wildflowers annual: Phacelia, Gilia capitata, baby blue eyes, tidy tips, Elegant clarkia (Clarkia unguiculata), Chinese houses (Collinsia), California poppy, larkspur.
Nonnative spring flowers: pulmonaria, borage, delphinium, Cerinthe, ornamental onion, chives, vetch, Spanish lavender, clover
Summer:
Trees: Linden
Shrubs: snowberry, Vitex, Siberian peashrub.
Wildflowers and perennials: baptisia, blanket flower (Gaillardia), penstemon, salvia, echinacaea, comfrey, hummingbird mint (Agastache), native black-eyed Susan, sea holly (Eryngium), gum plant (Grindelia), lavender, catmint (Nepeta), globe mallow, lamb’s ear, Anchusa azurea, liatris, Echinacea, prairie clover, monarda, Echinops, plume poppy, delphinium, sunflowers
Late summer:
Shrubs: rabbitbrush
Perennials: native asters, sedum, goldenrod, salvia, helenium