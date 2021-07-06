Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide emergency due to the growing risk of wildfires, including a prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30, 2021, according to a release from the Governor's Office on Tuesday, July 6.
"Washington is facing a historic drought, and we have already experienced record-breaking heat. We must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent wildfires, and the loss of life and destruction of land and property that comes with them,” Inslee said in the release.
“We don’t want a repeat of recent years with dangerous wildfires across the state that have destroyed towns, killed livestock and resulted in weeks of unhealthy air quality. I urge everyone to do their part to help protect our beautiful state and all our communities.”
The order includes some burn ban exceptions such as the use of gas-fueled stoves in certain circumstances and small, recreational campfires in contained structures on a person’s private property.
The proclamation also activates the Washington National Guard to assist in wildfire suppression efforts.