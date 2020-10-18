Brandon Johnson

What are your biggest concerns for the Walla Walla County Superior Court?
Access to justice and the court system as a whole is always a concern that requires continued attention. Walla Walla County, like all counties in our state, has a substantial backlog of pending cases due to the pandemic. Introducing technology to help assist with the backlog and at the same time balancing due process and procedural concerns will be a challenge moving forward.
We must also ensure that citizens are willing to perform their civic duty to serve as jurors so that parties and defendants receive a jury of their peers. This will require improving jurors’ experience so that they view it as a positive contribution to the benefit of the county as a whole.
What injustices do you see in or outside the courtroom?
Individuals of limited financial means have not historically had the same access to the court system as those who are better off financially. Unfortunately, this disproportionately impacts people of color. Too many citizens do not feel as though they have the ability to be heard within the court system.
What are your goals for the Walla Walla County Superior Court?
For the court to be known as a place where citizens of all backgrounds receive a fair and full opportunity to be heard. To balance the efficient handling of matters before the court with the individual’s right to be heard and receive due process under the law. To get it right — to apply the law correctly and fairly to the facts and parties appearing before the court. To issue decisions that are clear and unambiguous for the attorneys, and also understandable to the parties. To have an efficient and positive relationship with the county clerk to best serve the citizens of Walla Walla County.
What is your judicial philosophy?
To treat people fairly and with dignity and respect. People deserve their proverbial “day in court” and to feel heard. While they may not prevail, they should never feel that they were not allowed to participate, or that the outcome was based on anything other than application of the law to the facts.
To work hard, know the law, and be prepared. Parties and attorneys appearing before me will know that I have read their submissions and am familiar with the file.
To remember that cases are not about numbers and dockets, but about people. That while the court, or as a private practice attorney, you have many, many cases, for them, it is often their only case. It is their life.
Does the court system need any changes?
Access to justice for all citizens can always be increased and improved. Whether that is accomplished through increased technology, reduced fees and costs, increased legal aid and court facilitation, and/or other means. All options should be explored. Technology continues to increase in our society as a whole and should also do so in the court to increase efficiency and reduce costs.
Juror participation needs to be improved. Whether that means increasing juror pay, working more closely with employers so it is not a financial burden, and/or just making it a more interesting and positive experience. Too many former jurors report a negative experience and too many citizens attempt to avoid service. Jury service is a fundamental need for the courts to function as they should.