The Whitman College women's tennis team closed a perfect spring home opening weekend, beating Lewis-Clark State College 6-3 in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon at the Whitman Outdoor Tennis Courts.
The Blues (8-2) assured themselves of the lead after wins on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts.
The team of Andrea Gu and Angel Le kickstarted the winning results with their 8-3 win at the one over Begona Andres and Laura Diaz.
Irene Tsai and Jennifer Wong then took down Laura Rosselli and Kyla Collier at the two, 8-4.
Lorin DeMuth and Hannah Worden then put the Blues on the brink of victory with their win at third doubles.
The Whitman duo earned an 8-7 tiebreaker win over Sophie Uhlenkott and Alexis Maison.
Tsai won her second match of the day, putting Whitman one win away from the win after topping Rosselli at the three 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-1.
Wong fell at the four but Andei Fukushige clinched the match with her victory at first singles. Rallying from a set down, she ousted Andres 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
The Blues return to Northwest Conference play this weekend when they host Whitworth at 1 p.m.