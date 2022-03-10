During March, the Blue Zones Project features a variety of activities including cooking classes, a community clean-up, and walking groups.
Smoothies at The Market
The Eating Wisely journey continues as The Market by Andy’s will feature Blue Zones Project inspired Longevity Smoothies all month.
Four walking moai groups launch in March
Blue Zones has partnered with the Walla Walla YMCA to help residents get moving this spring.
This month’s theme is “Moving Naturally”. Several Walking Moais will be launching. A moai is a group of like-minded people who gather for a similar purpose, like walking.
The first moai walking group will be the Mountain View Walking Moai, and will start at 9 a.m. on March 9, in the church parking lot on the corner of Prospect and Howard Streets. After meeting, the leader will collect the group’s information and lead walks for 10 more weeks at the same time.
They ask that participants park on the side closest to the cemetery.
This group will walk between 2–3 miles at a moderate pace. If this is too fast or too slow, there will be other walking moai opportunities coming soon.
Babies in strollers, kids who can keep up, and friendly dogs are welcome.
A “gentle walking moai” group will begin on at 9 a.m., March 29, near the YMCA entrance. The group will walk together for 10 weeks, once a week. They will always meet in front of the YMCA. This group will walk between .5 –1 mile at a gentle pace.
A “fast walking” moai group will meet at 5: 30 p.m. on March 29, in front of the YMCA. The group will walk together for 10 weeks, once a week. This group will walk between 2–3 miles at a moderate pace.
A “moderate walking” moai will meet at noon, March 30, at the YMCA entrance. The group will walk together for 10 weeks, once a week. This group will walk between 2–3 miles at a moderate pace.
Local Clean up at Green Park
Join students, teachers, and educators to help clean up the grounds of Green Park Elementary School on March 12, 10 a.m. –noon. Supplies and equipment are provided but participants may want to bring their own work gloves. This is a good way to bring a fresh start to the school for spring.
Online Cooking Classes
Blue Zones cooking classes feature nutritionist and acupuncturist, Lindsey Thompson this month on Tuesday, March 22, 6–7 p.m.
Learn which mushrooms best mimic certain meats, how to cook with them, and some tidbits on their diverse health benefits from improving memory, digestion, and in some cases, supporting immune function.
They will also present a kitchen makeover from nutrition and health coach, Leslie Snyder on March 27, 4 – 5 p.m. Join Snyder on a journey to reclaim your kitchen, prep for success, and create a kitchen that is ready to support your health and fitness goals.
Blue Zones Project healthy cooking classes are online on the cooking classes page at Events — Walla Walla Valley (bluezonesproject.com) Recent features recipes include Haystack Salads, Southwest Quinoa and Strawberry Rhubarb Salad. Videos can be found in English and Spanish.
