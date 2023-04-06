Members of Blue Mountain Audubon Society welcome others interested in enjoying strolls in nature.
They meet weekly for bird walks at Bennington Lake, 3211 Reservoir Road.
Except in inclement weather, the 2- to 3-hour walks begin at 8 a.m. Tuesdays in the parking lot by the lake. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars.
One member said, “It’s fun to see what birds are present at different times of the year and to enjoy the changes of the seasons.”
For more details about this and other society activities and events, email BlueMtnAudubon@gmail.com or go to blumtn.org.
