There are four very common plants that help demonstrate the wide variety of plants we have in the Blue Mountains.
None of these plants are likely to be mistaken for one of the others. All are found throughout our area and are easy to find.
Prairie Star (Lithophragma parviflorum): Blooms early to late spring. This plant is found in open dry areas throughout the Blues and Southwest Canada to California, and east to Colorado. The single slender stem is 6 to 18 inches tall, topped with one to few blooming white flowers. Each blossom has about five petals, and each petal is cleft into three narrow, round-tipped lobes. This gives the flower the appearance of having many narrow petals. Uses by tribes are unknown.
Miner’s Lettuce (Claytonia perfolia): Blooms early spring to late summer. Miner’s Lettuce stretches from Southern Canada to Mexico, and from the Dakotas to New Mexico. It grows in small bunches to large patches up to 2 or 3 feet across on the forest floor. Each slender stem has a single circular leaf about an inch across, that goes all the way around the stem. Just above the round leaf are one to few small white flowers with five petals. The above-ground stems, leaves and flowers are all edible, and make great mild-flavored lettuce for salads (be sure to wash it, of course). It was eaten by the ’49ers, and has been used for salads, cooked greens, and for various medicinal purposes far before the coming of the miners.
Oregon Sunshine (Eriophyllum lanatum): Blooms mid-spring to late summer. Oregon Sunshine grows in profusion along roadways, hillsides, and in cracks of cliffs, in bunches up to a foot or more high and wide. Their bright yellow flowers line the hillsides of the highway up Cabbage Hill. It is found from Southwest Canada to California, and from Montana to Utah. A few tribes have used this plant to treat skin problems.
Whiteleaf Phacelia (Phacelia hastata): Blooms late spring to late summer. This plant is easiest to spot in the gravel along roadsides, from Southwest Canada to Montana and Northeast Oregon. The genus Phacelia is made up of plants with their flowers closely arranged in lines along the stems. The stems are in turn in tight coils that slowly uncoil as the flowers begin to open. The flowers in this photo are barely beginning to open and are tightly coiled. In spite of the common name “whiteleaf,” the foliage is pale green and the flowers are a rusty green, making them rather unattractive. Plants with the flowers uncoiled are usually a foot high or more.
Many species in this genus were used for a variety of purposes by Western tribes, but very little is reported for this particular species.