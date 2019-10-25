DETROIT — To many black clergy, Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings was more than a formidable orator, civil rights champion and passionate public servant, he was also one of them — in practice, if not profession.
His upbringing, as “a preacher’s kid” gave him a comfort level with ministers and clergy to the point they “almost regarded him as a preacher,” said the Rev. Charles Williams II, senior pastor of Detroit’s Historic King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.
Cummings, the son of a sharecropper and pastors who died recently at 68, was among a generation of lawmakers, civil rights leaders and social justice advocates who grew up under the influence of the African American church. From Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, the black church is intertwined in African American history and the struggle for equality. It was the primary institution for organizing demonstrations, providing training and selecting leaders.
Part of the role was instilling in those leaders a commitment to speaking for those who could not speak for themselves and standing against injustice.
Black pastors and historians alike remember Cummings, who will be buried in Baltimore Friday, as a man who absorbed the lessons of the church and exemplified its teachings in serving his constituents.
Mary Frances Berry, a professor, author and former member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, described Cummings as being among the last of the black political leaders to be heavily influenced by a black church.
That institution spawned the civil rights movement but “preachers were the leaders before blacks elected to office became leaders,” she said.
“He is right on the edge of change. … He belongs to the generation of people for whom the church is an important base,” Berry said, adding that you could see it in “his style, the way he carried himself, the way he spoke about things.”
Berry said Cummings “exuded what we call moral authority” and that authority was channeled into the fight for social, racial and economic equality. She believes Cummings grew frustrated when neither church nor political leaders could overcome problems like poverty, drug abuse, mass incarceration and other “evils that beset communities.”
“The frustration would not exist if one did not have a great spiritual and moral concern in the first place,” she said.