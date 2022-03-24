Fort Walla Walla's Museum After Hours presents "Bibles, Booze, and (Mostly) Baseball — Walla Walla Blue Laws and America’s Game" on Thursday, March 31, from 5-6 p.m.
Terry Gottschall, a retired professor who taught in the department of history and philosophy at Walla Walla University will lecture on the period in Walla Walla’s history when America’s game — if played on Sunday afternoons — collided with another American institution reinforced by Blue Laws, local or state laws that compelled businesses to close on Sundays.
The talk will take place in the Museum’s Grand Hall, 755 NE Myra Road. Museum After Hours events are always free to attend. For more information, please visit https://www.fwwm.org, call 509.525.7703 or email info@fwwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.