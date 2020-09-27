To play the guitar is to hold a partner close to the heart.
These acoustic and electronic works of art ideally meet their handlers halfway, the result of a musician’s coaxing the strings to pour forth songs and delight musician and listener alike.
But what if the guitar’s sounds don’t reflect a musician’s desires? Some abandon the instrument and some even abandon the discipline itself.
Not so fast, suggests guitar technician Joe Patrick of Waitsburg, a magician guitar technician who has “maximized” thousands of guitars, from beginners on through experts. Joe has a reputation for healing discord between player and instrument and brings many a guitar, mandolin, or banjo into “harmony with itself, harmony with the player,” he said.
Patrick’s experienced clients wax poetic about the 78-year-old’s depth and breadth. On the other end of the spectrum, parents will “buy a guitar for a kid and they don’t want to spend a whole lot of money,” Patrick said, “but it sets them up for failure. Beginners get a guitar and all they know is it hurts their fingers.”
Often a little wizardry can make the difference between musical progress or rejection, he noted.
Quiet-spoken and focused, Patrick nonetheless answered questions in the cottage garden he shares with his wife, artist Gail Gwinn.
Lifestyles: How did you get into this craft?
Joe Patrick: It comes from some 50 years with music, playing in a cover band, producing and promoting bands, and 20 years with our own two guitar stores on Whidbey Island. I’m originally from Rhode Island. I grew up with a love of music. My parents were big band dancers.
LS: You mention working with bands. Anyone we might know?
JP: It was in the early 70s, I worked in the New England states with people such as Stevie Wonder, Jethro Tull, Linda Ronstadt, Taj Mahal, Ike and Tina Turner, the Youngbloods, the Everly Brothers and others.
LS: What path did you take to go from the East Coast to the West Coast and then Waitsburg?
JP: When I was 17, I dropped out of high school to join the Navy … I was just an idiot. But I did go back to high school when I got out — at 22, in class with teenagers. I attended University of Rhode Island, too, before transferring into sales and public affairs. I left Rhode Island in 1972.
But I’d been drawn to music at an early age. I was drawn to Little Richard. I became a rep in Seattle for (respected guitar) brands such as Seymour Duncan and Washburn. I worked Washington, Oregon and California. Eventually I bought a rock guitar store on Whidbey Island, then another. And I began watching guitar techs and learned the details of the skill by doing.
LS: What exactly is your role as the man behind the musician?
JP: Manufacturers build guitars, but technicians heal them. Sometimes people get the wrong guitar for themselves. For example, the guitar might have frets that are too tall, too fat, or too wide for their hands. The factories do that so a guitar won’t buzz when a buyer is trying it. But it’s not long before it becomes frets versus the board. And people don’t know their guitars do play better. Guitars are not exact, they’re like people.
LS: How do you diagnose? The craft is obviously not for amateurs.
JP: I have clients play just one for me so I can see what is needed. I have to feel I understand the player. That dictates how I’m going to work on the guitar. I get to know the guitar itself as a player, figure out what this guitar wants to be. They all have a personality.
LS: What exactly do you do then?
JP: It’s hand skills. With a guitar I’ll start by looking up all the information about it, the specs, everything. I look at its condition. Tech work can include humidifying, fret leveling, spot leveling, making a new nut or bridge saddle, re-gluing and lifting bridges, and upgrading with new parts. There are at least 14 things I write up. When the guitar is maximized, the guitar plays like butter and plays really in tune. Then the enjoyment factor goes up.
LS: Where do the guitars come from?
JP: The guitars typically come from Washington and Oregon, or musicians on the road stop in for a quickie. Some instruments are drop-shipped. The average work time on the bench is two to four hours and the typical turnaround time is usually two to four days. The fee averages anywhere from $75 to $200 plus parts.
I like guitars and how satisfying it is to take an ailing, sick guitar and fixing it. I look forward to the look on the musicians’ faces. They’re thrilled.